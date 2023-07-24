FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 3 Schools announced its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year, as well its employees of the year on Monday, according to a news release.

Beverly Campbell, a counselor for seventh and eighth graders at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Middle School of Digital Communication and Leadership will represent Florence 3 Schools in the South Carolina Teacher of the Year competition.

Campbell, who has 28-years of education experience, has served as a counselor at Dr. Ronald E. McNair School for the past four years, according to the release. She previously served as a director, counselor and advisor for Educational Talen Search TRIO Programs.

She has a bachelor of science in psychology as well as a master of education in secondary guidance from South Carolina State University, according to the release.

“I believe you should meet students where they are and guide them to that destination that will help propel them to greatness,” Campbell said in the release. “I allow students one chance to voice excuses, after that, it is all about solutions.

I recently heard a speaker say, her motto was, ‘find a way, or make one.’ I seek to help my students do just that.”

Dr. Sharon Williams, principal of Main Street Elementary School, was named Florence 3 Schools Principal of the Year. Amber Deas, an assistance principal at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was selected Assistance Principal of the Year.

Koesha Cooper, an academic interventionist assistant at Main Street Elementary School, was named Classified Staff of the Year.

The rest of the selectants, according to the release, are:

Bus Driver of the Year – George Brown Jr. (Transportation Dept.)

Clerical Staff of the Year – Cathy Ackerman (Finance Department)

Custodian/Maintenance of the Year – Kagell Benjamin (Dr. Ronald E. McNair School)

Food Service Staff of the Year – Lottie Brockington (Lifelong Learning Center)

Health Services Staff of the Year – Jessica Coker (J.C. Lynch Elementary)

Classified Instructional Staff of the Year – Latosha Bacote (Main Street Elementary)

Instructional Support Staff of the Year – John Battiste (Main Street Elementary)

School Counselor/Global Career Facilitator of the Year – Cynthia Brown (J.C. Lynch Elementary)