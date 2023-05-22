Florence School District Three is offering free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 years old and younger.

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will offer free summer meals to kids 18 years old and under who are not participating in school-based summer programs.

Children and adults can go to designated sites in Lake City to pick up a bulk meal package. A bulk meal package includes five days of school lunch and breakfast meals.

According to a release from the school district, some meals will be ready to eat and other meals will need to be heated and then served.

Adults can pick up meals for their child if they are not present if they can demonstrate proof of the child’s identity, such as providing the student’s ID number.

The Bulk Meal Pickups will be available from the school district food service van or school bus on Tuesdays on June 6, 13, 20, 27, and July 11 at the scheduled times:

Lake City Housing Authority Matthews Road: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Durant Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Wren Village & Morning Glory: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Airport Circle in Lake City: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Ray Street in Lake City: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Bozy Road, Scranton: 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Olanta Elementary Cafeteria Parking: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Updates will be posted to the district website and Facebook page if any changes are made.

For more information, contact Valerie Mouzon at 125 S. Blanding Street or call 843-374-8652.