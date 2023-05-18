FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will require students to use clear book bags in the upcoming school year, according to a news release from the district.
Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, Florence 3 schools will purchase clear book bags and have them available for any parents who need assistance in meeting the requirement.
“The safety and staff is the top priority at Florence School District 3 schools,” the release reads.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.