FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will require students to use clear book bags in the upcoming school year, according to a news release from the district.

Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, Florence 3 schools will purchase clear book bags and have them available for any parents who need assistance in meeting the requirement.

“The safety and staff is the top priority at Florence School District 3 schools,” the release reads.