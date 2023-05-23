FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain or shine, the Florence After Five block party is scheduled to return for its 13th season on Friday with live music by the group Too Much Sylvia.

Too Much Sylvia was voted one of the top five bands in the Carolinas for its blend of rock, beach, funk and country music. The band was inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and has been performing for 32 years.

Too Much Sylvia / Photo courtesy of Too Much Sylvia

“We can’t think of a better group to open our 13th Florence After Five season in Downtown Florence,” Hannah Davis, the city’s development manager, said in a news release. “Bring your dancing shoes and celebrate the start of summer vacation with downtown’s favorite summer concert series. ”

Florence After 5 has received numerous awards. In 2022, it won several Best of the Pee Dee Awards from the Florence Morning News, including best concert venue, best local attraction and best outdoor event. The contest was voted on by Pee Dee residents of the Pee Dee.

The free event on the last Friday of each month from May through September is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the 100 block of S. Dargan Street. Those attending can bring chairs but no outside coolers.

More information is available on the city’s website or by calling 843-678-5912.