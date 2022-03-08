FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding and refused a breath test.

Around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested Ethan Stone, 28, after a traffic stop on Highway 41 near Railroad Avenue in Johnsonville, according to SCHP.

According to troopers, Stone was going 79 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

As a result of the traffic stop, Stone was offered a breath test, which he refused. He was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer in his vehicle, and was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,255 bond.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirms Stone is no longer employed with the department.

Stone has been in law enforcement since 2017, most recently rejoining the FCSO in February 2021 after being fired from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in October 2020 for failing to appear in court more than five time, according to his training history report from the SC Criminal Justice Academy.

