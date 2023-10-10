FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man has been accused of severely injuring a man after allegedly hitting him several times with a baseball bat, taking his debit card and pointing an AR-15 at him.

Shykell Marquise Jackson, 26, of Effingham, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Deputies responded on Sept. 29 to Effingham to investigate a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies said he and Jackson got into an argument that became physical. The two men knew each before the incident, deputies said.

At some point during the altercation, investigators said Jackson allegedly pointed what was described as a black AR-15 rifle at the man before getting a baseball bat from his car and hitting him multiple times. Jackson also allegedly stole the man’s debit card.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and later flown to the Medical University of Charleston, deputies said.