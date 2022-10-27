FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old who was shot in the head Thursday night has died, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
Joye told News13 the boy was shot by his 17-year-old brother. The 12-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.
The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Hector Road in Effingham, Joye said. The incident remains under investigation.
Joye asks the community to pray for the family.
