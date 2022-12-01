FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse.

Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to the deputies, Scott repeatedly hit an adult victim in the head, resulting in a fractured right eye socket and a partially torn left ear. The victim also had other scratches and bruises on their face and body.

The alleged incident happened in November at a residence, according to deputies.

Count on News13 for updates.