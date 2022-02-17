Florence County, City officials announce town hall against gun violence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Elected officials from the City of Florence and Florence County met Thursday afternoon to discuss a new initiative to decrease gun violence. At around the same time, News13 learned of a shooting that sent a child to the hospital.

City Council members Lethonia Barnes and Chaquez McCall held a news conference with County Council member Alphonso Bradley to announce a town hall event aimed at reducing gun violence. Bradley said he has received so many calls about shootings from his constituents that he felt it was time to take action.

“He and his wife came home and found his 14-year-old out on Sand Pit Road dead on the porch from a gunshot,” Bradley recalled of a phone call between himself and a former student.

“For us to stand here and give a plea to the community while another incident is going on gives reference to the fact that this needs to stop,” Barnes said of the latest shooting.

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the McClenaghan building and is open to the public.