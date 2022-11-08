FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend.
Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken.
Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.
Barefoot allegedly shot the victim after a fight, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deangelo Darnell James, 33, of Florence, died in a shooting Sunday evening on Ervin Street, von Lutcken said.
Autopsies for both are scheduled for later in the week.