Florence County Coroner IDs man who barricaded himself in home, set it on fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has identified a man who died after barricading himself in a home and setting it on fire.

Rickie Emanuel Watford, 69, of Timmonsville, died in the fire, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He was pulled from the home in critical condition and later died, according to officials.

Officials were called at about 9 p.m. Feb. 1 to Lynches River Road in the Timmonsville area after hearing a barricaded person may have been threatening to set a fire inside, Brockington said. Watford was pulled from the home in critical condition and later died.

News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Sardis-Timmonsville fire officials also responded.