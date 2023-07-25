FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Council recently approved the purchase of nearly 50 acres on Florence Industrial Park West for $720,000.
The park is across from the Honda in Timmonsville and near Interstate 95, County Administrator Kevin Yokim said.
Yokim added that the funds used to purchase the project came from a bond that the council had three years ago that was dedicated to economic development purposes in Florence County.
The Florence County Economic partnership is creating a “master plan” for the best use of the park, Yokim said.
