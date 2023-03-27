FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple roads were blocked by high water Monday morning in Florence County.

Flooding was reported along a section of Howe Springs Road and on Silverleaf Road. East Howe Springs Road was closed at Bannockburn and Howe Springs.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

High water was also seen along Highway 52, including in the Milestone Lane area.

A little more than 3 inches of rain fell in the Florence area over the past 24 hours, according to News13 Meteorologist Scotty Powell. More rain is possible throughout Monday afternoon.

No additional reports of flooding were immediately available.

