FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man and woman are facing drug and child-neglect charges after they were arrested on Monday.

Saleek Gayvion McClease, 24, and Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, were arrested after Florence County sheriff’s deputies searched a home in the 500 block of S. Franklin Drive and found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

The neglect charges are the result of drugs being found “in close proximity to children living there,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

McClease was charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of child neglect and conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office and online jail records. He was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $50,000.

Bellamy was charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. She was released from jail on Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $20,000.

Additional charges are possible, the sheriff's office said.