FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning after getting out of their car and running into the woods to try to get away from a Florence County deputy, Major Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office said.

A third person got away during the incident, which began when deputies tried to pull over a car on Old River Road because its license plate did not match the vehicle to which it was registered, Nunn said.

After a brief pursuit, Nunn said the vehicle came to a stop near Willow Grove and three people got out and ran into the nearby woods. The driver and a juvenile were taken into custody a short time later. The juvenile has been released to the custody of their parents, Nunn said.

Count on News13 for updates.