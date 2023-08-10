FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old Lake City woman.
Jessica Bardi was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 900 block of Tairilin Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Family members told deputies that Bardi might have been wearing a red bandana design shirt, blue jeans and sandals. She is about 5-foot-2, weighs about 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121, extension 80174 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. You can also “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s department’s app for Apple or Android devices.
