FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Thursday after Florence County deputies said they injured a child and allegedly failed to provide medical care, according to the sheriff’s office.

Domonic Jamal Davis, 29, of Florence, and Tykiya Alexus Davis, 27, of Florence, were both arrested and charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect of a child, according to deputies.

Domonic Davis allegedly repeatedly assaulted a child — including with objects and extension cords — leaving the child with broken bones and scars, according to deputies. Tykiya Davis allegedly hid the child’s injuries and didn’t seek medical attention.

Both suspects are held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.