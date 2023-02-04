FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said.

The vehicle was found a “short distance” away and the children were not injured, Nunn said. The suspect is still wanted.

Information about the suspect was not immediately available. Nunn said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

Count on News13 for updates.