FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after guns were recently stolen from several vehicles.
A series of burglaries in the Pamplico and Johnsonville areas over the last few days resulted in guns and other valuables being stolen from cars, according to deputies.
“Firearms pose a substantial risk to the community and the safety of officers,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to ask our citizens not to leave any valuables and especially firearms in your unattended vehicles.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 843-665-2121 Ext. 375.