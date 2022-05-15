FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday early morning.

The store is at South Irby Street and Green Acres Road, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office.

No one was hurt, and investigators continued to work at the scene Sunday morning, Nunn said.

No additional information was immediately available.

