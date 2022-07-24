FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Johnsonville, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened on Pecan Lane, Nunn said. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.
The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.