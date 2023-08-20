FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened in the Florence and Timmonsville areas, according to Major Mike Nunn.

Nunn told News13 they responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of West Lucas Street in the Florence area. He said two people, a man and a woman, were shot.

No update on their condition was immediately available.

Deputies also responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Kershaw Street in the Timmonsville area but the victim was not present, Nunn said. Both incidents are under investigation.

