Florence County deputies investigating homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating what authorities think is a homicide in Florence, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The death happened on Dordie Circle, according to Nunn.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 217 or submit a tip through the department’s app. Information can be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-CRIME-SC.

