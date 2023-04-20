FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an overnight shooting at a mobile home park east of Florence.
It happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Country Squire Mobile Home Village, which is just off E. Palmetto Street, according to Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
No details about the shooting were immediately available.
It’s at least the second shooting at the mobile home park in less than a month. Kaleb Felkel of Hartsville is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting a man in the chest on March 30.
After the shooting, Felkel was arrested following a pursuit that ended in the 2400 block of Bobo Newsom Highway west of Darlington. He continues to be held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.