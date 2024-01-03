FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a car theft investigation.

A gray 2018 BMW X1 was stolen on Dec. 29 at about 2:50 p.m. from a residence on East Henry Drive in the Florence area, the sheriff’s office said.

Courtesy / Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy / Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.