FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in a car theft investigation.
A gray 2018 BMW X1 was stolen on Dec. 29 at about 2:50 p.m. from a residence on East Henry Drive in the Florence area, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.
