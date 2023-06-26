FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in a shoplifting investigation, deputies said.
The alleged incident happened on June 9 at a Bargain Ben’s in the 900 block of S. Cashua Drive in Florence, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office released photos of the two people allegedly involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.
* * *
