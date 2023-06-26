FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in a shoplifting investigation, deputies said.

The alleged incident happened on June 9 at a Bargain Ben’s in the 900 block of S. Cashua Drive in Florence, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office released photos of the two people allegedly involved.

(Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.