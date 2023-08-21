FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

Mindy Lynn Altman was last seen Saturday at her residence on Gold Drive at about 4:30 p.m., deputies said. She was last known to be wearing a white flowered shirt and gray pants.

Altman is described as standing about 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, deputies said. She has blond hair, hazel eyes and a star tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.