FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 53-year-old man.
Deputies are looking for Tory London Lewis of Florence. He last communicated with family members on Aug. 14. He was known to be working at a restaurant on Palmetto Street, but he has not shown up there.
Lewis is described as standing about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here