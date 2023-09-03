FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 53-year-old man.

Deputies are looking for Tory London Lewis of Florence. He last communicated with family members on Aug. 14. He was known to be working at a restaurant on Palmetto Street, but he has not shown up there.

Lewis is described as standing about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.