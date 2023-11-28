FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Thomas Colton Locklair of Scranton was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

He is about 5-foot tall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

