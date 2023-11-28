FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
Thomas Colton Locklair of Scranton was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.
He is about 5-foot tall, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.