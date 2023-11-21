FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing since Sunday night who may have mental health issues.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Angelo Dewayne Leonard, 45, of Florence County. He was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Sunday leaving his residence on Savannah Grove Road in the Effingham area.

Leonard was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a gray T-shirt and a brown jacket, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.