FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Danielle Marie Ventura-Demoya, 42, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, last communicated with family on May 24, deputies said. Her 2017 green Honda Pilot was located unoccupied early Wednesday morning on North Irby Street in Florence.

Deputies said that according to her family members, she has no known contacts in the Florence County area.

Ventura-Demoya is described as standing about 5-foot 7-inches tall and about 140 pounds, according to deputies. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.