FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are trying to identify a “person of interest” in a theft at an ATM in April.

The person withdrew money on April 3 at the First Reliance Bank ATM at 2170 W. Palmetto Street, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. They were wearing a red and white gator mask; a black “Yellowstone” hat with a yellow “” and white mesh backing; a white t-shirt with a red square logo; green shorts and black shoes.

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Investigators at 843)-665-2121, extension 80169 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s department’s free app for Apple and Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by going to www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).