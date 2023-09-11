FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are trying to identify a “person of interest” in a theft at an ATM in April.
The person withdrew money on April 3 at the First Reliance Bank ATM at 2170 W. Palmetto Street, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. They were wearing a red and white gator mask; a black “Yellowstone” hat with a yellow “” and white mesh backing; a white t-shirt with a red square logo; green shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Investigators at 843)-665-2121, extension 80169 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s department’s free app for Apple and Android devices. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by going to www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.