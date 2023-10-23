FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who may be involved in a burglary at a home in the Florence area.
The person in the photos below may have information on the theft that happened on Arbor Drive, deputies said. The sheriff’s office said he is a “person of interest” and that he is likely associated with the vehicle in the photo.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.