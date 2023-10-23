FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who may be involved in a burglary at a home in the Florence area.

The person in the photos below may have information on the theft that happened on Arbor Drive, deputies said. The sheriff’s office said he is a “person of interest” and that he is likely associated with the vehicle in the photo.

Courtesy : Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy : Florence County Sheriff’s Office

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.