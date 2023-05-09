FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
The man was last seen at about 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in a surveillance video at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Enterprise Drive in Florence, according to deputies.
News13 asked the sheriff’s office what type of investigation the man was a person of interest in and were told no other details could be released at this time.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 478 or use the “Submit-a-Tip” mobile app. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
