FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was stolen on Nov. 16 from a business in Lake City.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the 2000 model truck, which was taken from a business on West Turbeville Highway. A person shown in one of the photos is not a suspect, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80165 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices.
Anonymous information can also be provided by by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). A reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers is available for information that leads to an arrest.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.