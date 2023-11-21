FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was stolen on Nov. 16 from a business in Lake City.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the 2000 model truck, which was taken from a business on West Turbeville Highway. A person shown in one of the photos is not a suspect, deputies said.

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80165 or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices.

Anonymous information can also be provided by by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). A reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers is available for information that leads to an arrest.