FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a truck and dump trailer that were stolen sometime between 8:00 p.m. Saturday night and 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies said in a news release.

The truck is a white 2015 Ford F350 Super Duty with a black work bed, black toolboxes and a black fuel tank. The license plate number is P-859726.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The truck was also used to take a dump trailer from the same property, but deputies said they did not have any photos of the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121. Individuals with information leading to arrests may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.