FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole 18 guns from a sporting goods store.

Deputies said the incident happened Wednesday at about 5 a.m. at Irby Street Sporting Goods in the Florence-area.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall wearing black shoes, a white tank top, black pants, grey shorts underneath, a black hoodie, half camouflage gator and off-white leather work gloves.