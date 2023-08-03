FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole 18 guns from a sporting goods store.
Deputies said the incident happened Wednesday at about 5 a.m. at Irby Street Sporting Goods in the Florence-area.
The suspect is described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall wearing black shoes, a white tank top, black pants, grey shorts underneath, a black hoodie, half camouflage gator and off-white leather work gloves.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
