Florence County deputies look for suspects in armed robbery on Third Loop Road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities searched Friday afternoon for suspects wanted in an armed robbery on Third Loop Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Micahel Nunn said the suspects got away in a vehicle and then abandoned it on June Lane and ran away after a pursuit involving Darlington city police.

Members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Track Team are currently in the area of June Lane and Stockade, Nunn said.

No other information about the robbery or the suspects was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.