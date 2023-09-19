FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old woman who may suffer from mental health issues.

Brittany Danielle Young was last seen in May at a residence in the area of East Broach Street in Florence, the sheriff’s office said. Her family last contacted her on the phone in July.

Young is described as standing about 4-foot 11-inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with blonde or brunette hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office told News13 that they did not receive the complaint until Sept. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.