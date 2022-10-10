FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a man in connection with an Oct. 1 incident at the CVS drug store on Second Loop Road in Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of the man and referred to him as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man “may have information which will assist in the investigation,” but did not release any other details about the incident. News13 has asked for more information and is continuing to work to get more details.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call 843-665-2121, extension 377 or to “Submit A Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or android devices.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app for Apple or Android devices or by calling 888-CRIME-SC.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

Count on News13 for updates.