TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle.

Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and failure to stop for blue lights. He also had a warrant out for breach of trust.

Authorities said that he intentionally hit the Florence County deputy’s vehicle Tuesday after authorities tried to serve a warrant to a different person on Gilbert Street. He was stopped after a deputy performed a pursuit interruption technique, also known as a PIT maneuver. No deputies were hurt.

Brown was taken to a hospital and then arrested.