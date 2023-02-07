FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s side fender were missing from the vehicle.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The stolen Impala was towed away by a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the FCSO. The Tahoe had a bumper that appeared to be either red or orange.

Investigators said the Tahoe was occupied by multiple individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen Impala or the identity of anyone pictured above is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 372. Anyone with information can also Submit-A-Tip anonymously using the FCSO smartphone app.

Those who provide information that leads to arrests of the individuals involved may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.