FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman with health issues.

Bernice McFadden was last seen Friday at about 11 p.m. when she left from her residential care facility, deputies said. Family members have indicated she suffers from Dementia, Alzheimer’s and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and is dependent on medication.

Deputies said she may be traveling as a passenger in a burgundy Toyota Camry.

McFadden is about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, deputies said. She was last seen wearing green hospital pants and a yellow shirt.