FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a wanted murder suspect, according to a news release.

Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, is charged with the murder of Shawn Gibson on March 25, 2020, according to deputies. The shooting happened on Byrd Street in Timmonsville.

McKnight is about 5’9″ and 150 pounds, deputies said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 327 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.