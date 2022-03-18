FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted for theft of lumber and tools, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Andrew Parrott, Jr., 39, of Lake City, is wanted in connection with the theft earlier in March, deputies said.

Parrott is about six feet tall and 195 pounds, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 317, use the Submit-A-Tip on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can be left anonymously. Information leading to an arrest can lead up to a $1,000 reward.