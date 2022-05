FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Friday, April 29.

Janet Lynn Barber was last seen after being released from the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, according to investigators. She is approximately 5’5″ feet tall and weighs just under 150 pounds, FCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding Barber’s location is asked to call 843-665-2121, ext. 375 or submit a tip on the FCSO app.