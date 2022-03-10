FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday morning.

Charlie Ivey Jernigan, II, 41, of Timmonsville, was last seen between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Thursday leaving a restaurant in Effingham, according to deputies. He was seen headed towards Florence.

Jernigan is about six feet tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

Jernigan was driving a white Ford Taurus with South Carolina license plate 752-1QB, deputies said. The vehicle is dented on the driver’s door and has a handicap plaque on the rear view mirror. It also has paw print stickers on the rear window, a car seat in the rear passenger side, and missing passenger side hub caps.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 406 or use the “Submit-a-Tip” on the sheriff’s office mobile app.