FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing woman who has health issues.
Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Effingham, was last seen early Sunday at her home on Cherry Johnson Road, according to deputies. Officials believe she left the home on foot.
Brooks is about 5’5″ tall and 200 pounds. Family members said she has autism, hypertension and diabetes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 395.