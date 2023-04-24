FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An urn that was found Thursday near TV Road in Florence has been returned to its owner, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The urn may have contained human remains, according to deputies.
Deputies said the urn was found on Facebook Monday afternoon.
