FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies were searching for a robbery suspect on Wednesday, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies worked to search the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, Nunn said.

Deputies said the suspect is a male about six feet tall that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, running shoes and a shiny black beanie.

The armed robbery happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Healthy Food Store in Florence, according to Nunn. The suspect fled to the area of Cashua Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 438.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.